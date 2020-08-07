(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is also getting ready for the season, with some outdoor music.
The DSO has an ongoing outdoor performance series for the month of August.
Every Sunday and Wednesday they’ll perform at a different park or outdoor venue.
All of the events are free, but you will have to reserve your spot.
Masks and temperature checks will also be mandatory.
