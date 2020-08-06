MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 722 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced today includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 85,429 and 6,247 deaths as of Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.
In the state as of July 31, there has been a total of 60,022 recovered cases of Covid-19.
