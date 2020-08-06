(CBS DETROIT) – 53 employees from Pontiac-based mortgage company United Shore contracted Covid-19 since late last month.
According to The Detroit Free Press, all 53 got the virus since June 29 with some of them working in the company’s headquarters.
Oakland County Health Officials hit the company an emergency order Wednesday, calling for social distancing rules, masks and screenings at its office.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.