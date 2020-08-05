MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 657 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional two deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 84,707 and 6,221 deaths as of Aug. 5 at 2:45 p.m.
In the state as of July 31, there has been a total of 60,022 recovered cases of Covid-19.
They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.
