Southfield (CW50) – Ella Joyce may have been born in Chicago, but the roots of her childhood are right here in Detroit. Joyce found her self being raised in Detroit during a time of racial inequality and injustice, finding a love of education through performing by experiencing the Detroit Riots and following the life of Detroit native Rosa Parks.
Using her Detroit roots as inspiration in her career, Ella Joyce has had a long tenure in Hollywood. Known for her roles in Set It Off, Bubba Ho-Tep, Roc, and her newest show Casting The Net. Joyce also used her inspiration of Rosa Parks to perform a one-woman show about her life in 2006.
Ella Joyce, Actress on Casting The Net, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her life growing up in Detroit and her career in Hollywood.
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50