(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s an important consumer alert for shippers.
The Food and Drug Administration is recalling onions as part of a salmonella outbreak.
The recall covers red, yellow and sweet onions distributed by Thomson’s 11 brands.
The brands affected include Thomson Premium Brand, Kroger, Food Lion and Onions 52.
The potentially contaminated onions were all shipped May 1.
