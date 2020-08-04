  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 664 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes five deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 84,050 and 6,220 deaths as of Aug. 4 at 2:45 p.m.

In the state as of July 31, there has been a total of 60,022 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.

