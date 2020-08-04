“Our dedicated guardsmen and women will continue to be a crucial part of our recovery efforts moving forward. I thank the president for granting my request, and implore him to work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners. The only way we will get through this is if leaders in the federal government put partisan games aside and work together to save lives,” said Whitmer.

Title 32 authority, which allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was previously set to expire on August 21 due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer a statement Tuesday after President Donald Trump granted her request that he authorize the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

While Title 32 had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share from August 21 to December 31, 2020.

Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump on July 10 requesting that the president authorize the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

“While I am grateful for the extension, the president’s decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% leaves states across the country with an additional cost when we’re already facing severe holes in our state budgets. We need the president and Congress to work together in a bipartisan way to support states like Michigan,” said Whitmer.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed