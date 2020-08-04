(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health System is defending its hydroxychloroquine study showing the drug does help lower the death rates among Covid-19 patients.
The study comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci criticized it as “flawed” casting doubt on the results.
Officials at Henry Ford Health acknowledge the politicization of the drug has become an obstacle to studying its effects and the best treatment for Covid-19.
