(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Lions’ quarterback, Matthew Stafford is now off the reserve/Covid-19 list and onto the active roster as of Tuesday due to a “false positive” test result.
A statement from the Detroit Lions Tuesday said, “Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the Active Roster. As a result of a False-Positive test result, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive. The next three tests were all negative.”
The Detroit Lions say Stafford does not have Covid-19 and has never had Covid-19. Stafford’s family has also been tested for Covid-19 and the Detroit Lions say all of their results have been negative.
The test in question, according to the Detroit Lions was a false positive. There is still no word on how to solve the issue of false positive results.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.