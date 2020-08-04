(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s state primary election is being held Tuesday to determine candidates at the local, state and federal levels for the general election on Nov. 3.
Down in Midtown, CW50’s Cryss Walker shows voters dropping off their absentee ballots while others maintain social distancing for in-person voting.
The state spent over $4 million to mail absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters ahead of the August primary and November general election.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, announced the move was part of the state’s efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Walker says Election Tuesday is busy and Detroiters are “coming out, making their vote count” and “making their voices heard.”
The polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
