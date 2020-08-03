  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit casinos are preparing to open their doors again, with safety changes due to Covid-19.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders, casinos will be limited to 15 percent capacity.

They’ll be required to perform temperature checks, mandate masks and disinfect objects include ATMs and dice.

Greektown and Motor City Casino open Wednesday.

Followed by MGM Grand Detroit on Friday.

