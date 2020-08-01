Comments
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "P&T in 3D...Glasses" -- Image Number: PEN706_0017r -- Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette, Alyson Hannigan, Rich Sommer, Matt Peterson and Teller -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, August 3, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY RICH SOMMER (“IN THE DARK”) — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Hans Klok, Michael Bourada, Hedné and Vincenzo Ravina.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#706).
Original airdate 8/3/2020.