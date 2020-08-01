Comments
Being Reuben -- "A Very Modern Family" -- Image Number: BGR101_0010r -- Pictured (L-R): Vicky Thomas, Sonny, Reuben de Maid, Bampa Michael and Coco -- Photo: 2020 Ricochet Ltd. -- © 2020 Ricochet Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
BEING REUBEN – Friday, August 7, 2020, at 9:30pm on CW50
BACK TO THE BASICS WITH BAMPA — Concerned about how much time the kids spend on their phones, Vicky enlists the help of grandad Bampa to take the kids camping – without their phones.
Elsewhere, Reuben gives Bampa a glimpse into his world by bringing him along to a photoshoot for a new beauty app (#102).
Original airdate 8/7/2020.
