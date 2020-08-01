  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:37 AMPaid Program
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The 100
The 100 -- "A Little Sacrifice" -- Image Number: HU709B_0200r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tasya Teles as Echo and Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

THE 100 – Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

MOVEMENT – Sheidheda makes his move.

Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue.

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.

Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser (#709).

Original airdate 8/5/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply