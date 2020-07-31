DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – The police chief, James Craig said his officers spotted a man in the intersection of Grand River, wildly swinging knives, one being a 32-inch sword, when officers stopped, the man charged at them.

Craig said, “As soon as our officers exited their marked police vehicle the suspect begin to run in their direction swinging the sword.”

Craig said the man then threw an eight-inch dagger striking one of the officers in the face at some point officers deployed their taser on the suspect, which was not effective, due to the man wearing some sort of protective chest covering.

Police said the suspect continued to come at them eventually entering the driver’s side of the police vehicle while still holding the sword.

A good samaritan blocked the suspect in the car using his own truck.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and died from his wound.

This marks the cities 4th officer-involved shooting this month, and the third where the suspect was fatally wounded.

A week to the date of Thursday’s shooting, a suspect involved in a quadruple shooting was shot and killed on the cities Eastside after police say he had a gun in hand following a crash.

Two weeks prior 20-year-old Hakim Littleton was fatally wounded by police on San Juan and McNichols after pointed a gun at an officer.

In this latest officer-involved shooting, Chief Craig says he doesn’t know why the man was wielding knives. and the officer hit by one was treated at the hospital.

