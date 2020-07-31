(CBS Detroit) – This week Detroit’s automakers reported their second-quarter earnings and losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week General Motors reported a loss of $800M as COVID-19 slammed sales.
Ford Motor Company reported a loss of $1.91B which was better than what the company predicted.
Fiat Chrysler reported a loss of $1.24B billion dollars which was also better than expected.
In the rankings for which automakers lost the most money during Q2 Ford comes in first followed by Fiat Chrysler and GM.
