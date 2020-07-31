Macomb County (CBS Detroit) – Four employees at the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s office are on leave following allegations of racism and sexism according to Detroit News.
County human resource officials seized computers and other records from the office for the investigation.
This comes after an employee accused the office of encouraging racial remarks against African-Americans and displaying sexually explicit images on computers.
The employee also says anyone who spoke up about the work environment was harassed or fired.
