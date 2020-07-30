(CBS DETROIT) – A class action lawsuit filed by Flint residents for the Flint Water Crisis will continue despite opposition.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled, residents and property owners could prove claims of financial loss and diminished property value.
Six years ago, lead seeped into the tap water in Flint after officials switched the water source from the Great Lakes.
Residents claim former Governor Rick Snyder and city officials knew water from the Flint river was contaminated.
