(CBS DETROIT) – There is new information in a data breach at Beaumont Health System.
According to the Detroit Free Press, nearly 6,000 people may have had their data exposed.
Beaumont says an unauthorized third party accessed patient data after an email breach among employee accounts.
The breach happened between Jan. 3 to Jan. 29 and included patient names, procedures and personal information.
Beaumont is issuing notices for anyone who may have been affected.
