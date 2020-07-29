(CBS DETROIT) – In response to racial and social justice, members of the Detroit City Council laid out a plan Wednesday, for the proposed Detroiters’ Bill of Rights.
“The struggle has been rooted in oppression and in racism and in discriminatory policies and now is the time to have those leadership, to step up and to change those and to embed these values and principles into our charter,” said Detroit Council Member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez.
Castaneda-Lopez and Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield united with local community organizations and impacted city residents hoping to have the Detroiters’ Bill of Rights embedded in the city charter.
The bill is a comprehensive package of recommendations that supports the work of coalitions that’s been fighting for racial equity and social justice in the city for decades.
“This includes but is not limited to but is not limited to, LGBTQ community, undocumented community, immigrant community, disability community, Indigenous communities; people experiencing economic injustice and living in poverty,” a supporter said.
A few of the proposed rights, are the right to affordable water and housing, right to safety and mobility and the right to recreation.
A comprehensive document will be submitted to the Charter Revision Commission for consideration into the final proposal that will be sent to the ballot in 2021.
