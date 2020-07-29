  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    9:00 PMThe Price Is Right Primetime Special: Big Brother Edition
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Lambert, Clean Streets, Community Connect, Detroit, Home Renovation, Homes, Life Remodeled, Lisa Germani, Neighborhoods, Schools
Home renovation during Life Remodeled's 6-Day Project

Southfield (CW50) – Life Remodeled was founded in 2010 by Chris Lambert and his friends with the goal to build new houses and large-scale neighborhoods in the Detroit area.

What started as a group of 500 volunteers building a house in 6 days for a family, has grown in to 10,000 volunteers building neighborhoods, cleaning streets, and renovating homes and schools during their 6-day project each year.

Life Remodeled Volunteers

This year however, due to the ongoing pandemic, Life Remodeled is continuing their annual project but with a reduced volunteer capacity of 5,000 volunteers. This will help maintain required social distancing, as well as ensuring the health and safety of all volunteers.

Home renovation during Life Remodeled’s 6-Day Project

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani had volunteered for the 6-Day Project in years past.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani volunteering during Life Remodeled’s 6-Day Project

Chris Lambert, Founder and CEO of Life Remodeled, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about this year’s 6-Day Project, and what’s different about it in 2020.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50

Comments

Leave a Reply