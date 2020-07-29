Southfield (CW50) – Life Remodeled was founded in 2010 by Chris Lambert and his friends with the goal to build new houses and large-scale neighborhoods in the Detroit area.
What started as a group of 500 volunteers building a house in 6 days for a family, has grown in to 10,000 volunteers building neighborhoods, cleaning streets, and renovating homes and schools during their 6-day project each year.
This year however, due to the ongoing pandemic, Life Remodeled is continuing their annual project but with a reduced volunteer capacity of 5,000 volunteers. This will help maintain required social distancing, as well as ensuring the health and safety of all volunteers.
Community Connect Host Lisa Germani had volunteered for the 6-Day Project in years past.
Chris Lambert, Founder and CEO of Life Remodeled, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about this year’s 6-Day Project, and what’s different about it in 2020.
