Southfield (CW50) – Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey has been serving Detroit since being elected in 2005. Each year, she reaches out to the community to ensure they understand the importance of voting and teaching everyone the process of voting at the polls and by mail.
2020 is a Presidential Election year, with the State Primaries being held on August 4th in Michigan and the General Election on November 3rd.
This year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, has mailed out mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters of Michigan. This was done to ensure reduced crowds at in-person polls and encourage people to stay home and vote by mail due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the 2020 Elections, the importance of voting, and the latest on mail-in ballots.
