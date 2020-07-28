Southfield (CW50) – Each year, Detroit Tigers’ Legend, Kirk Gibson has hosted the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to help raise money to fight Parkinson’s disease. A disease which Gibson himself has and has been battling with for years.
This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic will be held in a virtual format. You’ll still get to play golf on your favorite course and attempt to beat Gibson and his team’s score, you’ll just have to do it from a distance this year.
Kirk Gibson joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how he’s doing during the pandemic, his virtual golf outing, and his career in sports.
The details for the event can be found at KirkGibsonFoundation.org
