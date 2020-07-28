  • WWJ-TVOn Air

2019 Kirk Gibson Golf Classic (Photo provided by Kirk Gibson Foundation)

Southfield (CW50) – Each year, Detroit Tigers’ Legend, Kirk Gibson has hosted the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to help raise money to fight Parkinson’s disease. A disease which Gibson himself has and has been battling with for years.

2019 Kirk Gibson Golf Classic (Photo provided by Kirk Gibson Foundation)

 

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic will be held in a virtual format. You’ll still get to play golf on your favorite course and attempt to beat Gibson and his team’s score, you’ll just have to do it from a distance this year.

2019 Kirk Gibson Golf Classic (Photo provided by Kirk Gibson Foundation)

Kirk Gibson joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how he’s doing during the pandemic, his virtual golf outing, and his career in sports.

The details for the event can be found at KirkGibsonFoundation.org

