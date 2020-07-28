Southfield (CW50) – Caught Up Mentoring inspires, molds, and empowers young men to be productive members of society, and gives them tools and resources to succeed. Caught Up Mentoring has three programs offered to youth ages 14-20.
These programs help young men connect with positive members of their communities, develop life skills, become involved in community service. They also help young men reenter society after being incarcerated, giving them the job interviewing skills, financial literacy, use of proper professional attire, college preparation, and exposure to healthy living skills they’ll need to succeed in life.
Toson Knight, President and CEO of Caught Up, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about everything he does in the community to help young men succeed and be better members of society.
