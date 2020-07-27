(CBS DETROIT) – A new relief for Southwest Airlines workers.
The air carrier says it won’t be furloughing any employees for now.
Southwest says 17,000 workers have taken voluntary buyouts or extended leaves.
But, with travel sharply down due to the pandemic the airline is losing $20 million a day. The company’s CEO says he can’t guarantee layoffs or furloughs won’t happen in the future.
