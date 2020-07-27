(CBS DETROIT) – A Fraser woman is now charged with arson after a viral video shows her setting a car on fire.
26-year-old Sydney Parham was arraigned Friday after being charged with third-degree arson.
Police say the viral video shows Parham pouring gasoline inside a black Jeep and setting it on fire at an apartment complex. The explosion then blew the woman back.
Witnesses identified Parham to police.
