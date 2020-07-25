  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bulletproof, CW

BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

DOMINO’S WILL FALL – Bishop (Noel Clarke), Pike (Ashley Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) Markides once and for all, but when Cockridge (Lee Ross) interferes the raid goes disastrously wrong  and the Unit are left emptyhanded.

The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Noel Clarke and Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (#208).

Original airdate 7/29/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply