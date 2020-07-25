Comments
BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
DOMINO’S WILL FALL – Bishop (Noel Clarke), Pike (Ashley Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) Markides once and for all, but when Cockridge (Lee Ross) interferes the raid goes disastrously wrong and the Unit are left emptyhanded.
The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Noel Clarke and Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (#208).
