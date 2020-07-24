  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Soon there will be no more face mask exemptions on American Airlines or Southwest.

American Airlines says beginning on July 29, any passenger over the age of two must wear a face mask from takeoff to landing.

Passengers can remove the mask when they are eating, drinking or taking medicine.

Southwest says its new mask mandate will begin July 27.  

Delta is still allowing customers who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, but they must clear it with Delta’s medical personnel.

