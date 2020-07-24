  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – Kristi Trevarrow has been the leader at the forefront of Rochester Michigan’s downtown development for years. Through her years of innovation, Trevarrow has made Downtown Rochester one of Michigan’s greatest holiday destination. As the Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Development Authority, Trevarrow created the Love Local campaign, which has helped small businesses in Rochester survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director of Rochester DDA (Photo provided by Kristi Trevarrow)

Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director of the Rochester DDA, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her impact in Rochester’s downtown, as well as the formation of her Love Local campaign.

Behind -the-scenes of interview with Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director of Rochester DDA (Photo provided by Kristi Trevarrow)

