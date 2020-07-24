(CBS DETROIT) – Police Chief James Craig spoke out Thursday about an officer involved shooting that took place on the city’s east side.

Police tape marks the area where a suspect from a quadruple shooting lost his life Thursday after police say he had a gun in hand, following a high speed chase.

“All three suspects exited the vehicle very quickly all started to run, one suspect got out and as he was being approached he had a gun in his hand, and the officer fearing for his safety fired one time, striking the suspect,” said Craig.

The chief said his officers rendered first aid, before the suspect was transported to the hospital where he died from his wounds. Police were in pursuit of three suspects when they crashed at Whittier and McKinney. Craig says they were wanted in connection with the shooting of four teenagers.

“On Sunday (July) 19 at 6:30 it was a block party in the area of Meuse and McKinney where four teenagers were shot,” he said.

Craig says that shooting is apart of a string of shootings taking place throughout the city, and was possibly gang related.

“The violence must stop, it must stop,” the chief said.

Craig says the officer involved in Thursday’s shooting is on restrictive duties and an investigation is ongoing.

The chief says the teens that were shot at the block party on Sunday, two of them were listed in critical condition, and the other two were listed in grave condition.

