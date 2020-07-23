(CBS DETROIT) – The White House says it’s sending more federal agents to cities due to violence, including Detroit.
This just a day after Mayor Mike Duggan said that there was no report federal agents were on their way.
The move is part of President Trump’s “Law and Order” initiative.
Federal agents are expected to arrive in Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee in the coming weeks.
Earlier in the week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig responded to Trump’s statement of sending federal agents to the city.
Whitmer stated it is disturbing that Trump is “choosing to spread hateful rhetoric and attempting to suppress the voices of those he doesn’t agree with.”
Mayor Duggan and Chief Craig released a joint statement Tuesday which said in part: “Neither the City of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department has had any contact from any representative of the federal government about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit. There could be no possible justification for such an action. The Detroit Police Department has had the support of the Detroit community in making sure our city did not have a single store looted or a single fire started during the protests.
Trump also mentioned sending federal law enforcement to other cities which include Baltimore, Chicago, New York, Oakland and Philadelphia.
