(CBS DETROIT) – IONTOX is working with Western Michigan University’s school of medicine to test the product, using clinical samples from Covid-19 positive patients.
Chief Science Officer James McKim says — these tests are blood tests, looking for evidence that someone might have been exposed to the virus in the past.
McKim says they are rolling out the test kits to clinics and hospitals across Michigan.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.