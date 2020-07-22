(CBS DETROIT) – Tense negotiations lasting six hours ended just after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit police say a homicide suspect barricaded himself in his home on the 15000 block of Dexter Avenue with assault riffles before surrendering.

It all started around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning.

A 19-year-old man was found dead after crashing into a home on Dexter but when police arrived, they discovered the victim died from a gunshot wound.

The first suspect was arrested on scene, but soon after shots were fired from a house across the street and that’s when the investigation took an unexpected turn.

“Our detectives made contact with this individual and asked him to come out to surrender at this time about four in the morning he refused,” said Commander Darin Szilagy of the Detroit Police Department.

The barricaded gunman’s family told CW50 the suspect’s name is Ronald Foster, a former military police officer who suffers from PTSD.

“I told him that his family was here. I told him that the church was here and I told him that the community was here and I just said that make sure that you don’t do anything to provoke anyone,” said Lajeff Woodberry, who is the suspect’s uncle.

Foster’s 3-year-old son and another man was inside of the home during the stand-off.

They both came out separately unharmed.

Crisis intervention and the special response team eventually talked Foster into conceding.

He was taken into custody without incident.

