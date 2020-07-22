  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    06:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says he’s looking forward to debating his Republican opponent, John James.

This comes after James challenges him to four televised debates.

Peters then responded on Twitter after he heard about the proposal.

Michigan’s Secretary of State says absent voter ballot returns are already topping the 2016 election numbers. Over 1.8 million ballots have been requested and over 600,000 have been returned.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.