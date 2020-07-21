Comments
Sophie Grace on the set of Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club'
Southfield (CW50) – Sophie Grace, 14, stars as Kristy Thomas in Netflix’s new show ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ which is based off of the 80’s books of the same title. This will be Sophie’s first major role in Hollywood after roles in short films and TV movies.
Sophie Grace joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her journey to Hollywood, as well as her connection to Michigan.
Sophie also talks about her passions for acting since the age of 3, as well as the impact her new show can have on young girls across the country.
‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ is now streaming on Netflix.
