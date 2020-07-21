(CBS DETROIT) – Those who knew a promising Michigan State University athlete remembered him Monday.
Members of MSU’s Track and Field team and others released balloons for standout, Tony Martin.
They also spray painted a memorial at “The Rock” on the campus for the 19-year-old.
Martin died after he was shot early Sunday morning at a gas station in his hometown of Saginaw.
