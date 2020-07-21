  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Those who knew a promising Michigan State University athlete remembered him Monday.

Members of MSU’s Track and Field team and others released balloons for standout, Tony Martin.

They also spray painted a memorial at “The Rock” on the campus for the 19-year-old.

Martin died after he was shot early Sunday morning at a gas station in his hometown of Saginaw.

RELATED LINK: 19-Year-Old MSU Track Athlete Dies After Being Shot In Saginaw

