(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police have been busy lately with an uptick in shootings on Detroit area freeways.

“Probably around 18 or so around the different areas around Wayne and Oakland County,” said MSP Lt. Michael Shaw.

Shaw says nearly 20 shootings have taking place on metro Detroit freeways since the beginning of June. The most recent one this past weekend, involving a group of motorcyclists who blocked traffic on the Southfield freeway at Plymouth Road.

“One of the individual’s actually jumped on top of the car, when the victim continued on one of the individuals that was there, part of the motorcycle group fired a couple of rounds at the vehicle,” said Shaw.

He said the driver was not hit by any bullets and had only minor injuries from broken glass. However, that was not the case on June 30 when a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed along I-75 and 8 Mile, while a passenger in a vehicle.

Another woman was injured during a shooting along the Southfield freeway near Puritan, July 11.

A 28-year-old Dearborn Heights man has been charged in that shooting.

Shaw says this was a domestic assault, but the increase in recent freeway shootings is due to several reasons.

“I think with Covid that kind of popped up on us, people getting back out there, not use to dealing with other people,” he said.

He also says some shootings are gang related as well driven by road rage and if you become a victim of a freeway shooting incident, or find yourself in a confrontation with another driver contact police immediately.

“Just let that stuff go, don’t let people get you caught up in this kind of madness,” he said.

