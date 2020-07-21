Southfield (CW50) – Cassie DiLaura was born in Detroit with a dream of being on television, reporting on the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. She achieved her dream and is currently a host and producer for CBS’s “Entertainment Tonight”
DiLaura has covered several red carpets and has interviewed many of Hollywood’s biggest names. She is a great example for anyone in Michigan with a dream of reporting on celebrity news out west.
Cassie DiLaura, Host/Producer of Entertainment Tonight, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about that journey from Michigan to Hollywood, and what life has been like since attaining her life long dream.
