(CBS DETROIT) – A former Kalamazoo football player and Marine is being honored as a hometown hero for helping save a baby thrown from a balcony.
The action caught on camera two weeks ago, shows 28-year-old Phillip Blanks safely catching the baby.
The baby’s mother threw him from the balcony to save him from a fire which she later died in.
Blanks says he was in the right place at the right time.
A scholarship was created in Blanks’ honor, which two of them will be awarded to graduating seniors.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.