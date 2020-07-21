(CBS DETROIT) – Three additional people were arrested Monday at the Detroit Public Schools Community District bus garage.
This is amid ongoing protests since the district allowed summer school to resume during the pandemic.
Protesters stood in front of buses to prevent them from transporting students.
Many teachers say the school board isn’t doing enough to protect their health.
