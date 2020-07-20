(CBS DETROIT) – The 1900 block of Dexter Avenue was a crime scene Sunday night after four men were shot inside an Eagle Coney Island on the city’s westside.

Three were killed and one is in critical condition.

“We do know the suspect who has been arrested has a pretty extensive criminal history. I know he had did some time on robbery. He was on active parole,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

The shooting on Dexter was one on many throughout the weekend in the city of Detroit.

In all, 33 people were victims of crime. 26 resulted injuries while seven were fatal.

Chief Craig says criminals are feeling more emboldened following the Covid-19 stay at home restrictions, resulting in a seven percent increase in violent crime.

“Senseless, senseless shooting. Our hearts and prayers goes out to the each of the family members associated with those victims,” said Craig.

This is a screen grab from the video of that fatal quadruple shooting at the coney island.

It’s too graphic to air but it shows the suspect having a few words with the victims before shots were fired.

The woman seen next to the suspect is a person of interest, a person who police say they want to talk to.

“Female companion at this point. She is not a suspect. And so we just need to have a conversation with her,” said Craig.

The 25-year-old suspect is in custody and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

