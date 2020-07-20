  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Amid the uptick in shootings across the metro area, a Michigan state track athlete has died after being shot in his hometown.

Saginaw Police say 19-year-old Tony Martin was shot at a gas station early Sunday morning.

Martin was one of two men gunned down. Another victim suffered a gun shot wound.

MSU’s track team posted this tribute on Twitter, sending condolences to the teen’s family.

