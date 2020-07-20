(CBS DETROIT) – Amid the uptick in shootings across the metro area, a Michigan state track athlete has died after being shot in his hometown.
Saginaw Police say 19-year-old Tony Martin was shot at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Martin was one of two men gunned down. Another victim suffered a gun shot wound.
MSU’s track team posted this tribute on Twitter, sending condolences to the teen’s family.
