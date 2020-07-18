Comments
BRYAN CALLEN: COMPLICATED APES – Tuesday, July 21, 2020
RECORDED LIVE FROM CHICAGO’S HISTORIC THALIA HALL – Bryan Callen records his third special in Chicago’s historic Thalia Hall and reconsiders our debate on all-things equality.
He rails against our tendencies to turn each other into nouns, and instead suggests that the best way to navigate our current culture war is to think of our fellow humans, not as a fixed label, but as verbs.
BRYAN CALLEN: COMPLICATED APES is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss.
Original airdate 7/21/2020.