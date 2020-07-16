(CBS DETROIT) – New house legislation has passed to prevent asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.
80 percent of the cost of the barrier project will go to the federal government.
The remaining cost will go to neighboring states including Michigan and Illinois.
Officials from the Great Lakes Task Force say, Asian Carp have the potential to cause environmental and economical damage to Lake Michigan.
