(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit Public School teachers are standing strongly against the school board’s decision to allow the option of in-person learning.
They say teachers are more at risk for Covid-19 because they don’t have the option to work from home.
The schools superintendent, Dr. Nikolai Vitti says students have fallen behind with online learning.
Protests to shut down summer school continue.
