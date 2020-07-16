(CBS DETROIT) – The names of police officers who are unable to testify in court will be released by Wayne County’s Prosecutor.
Kym Worthy says she plans on releasing an updated list every quarter with the names of officers who were found guilty of being untruthful.
This includes 43 Wayne County Police departments and the sheriff’s office.
The decision comes amid recent police brutality protests.
