(CBS DETROIT) – Volunteers apart of the first Covid-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. showed signs of an immune response according to researchers.
The experimental vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
In the New England Journal of Medicine the team reported that the 45 people who received the vaccine, now have neutralizing antibodies which is key to blocking infection.
Dr. Anthony Fauci also says just because a vaccine may be available in January, doesn’t mean the problem will be completely over with.
