(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Secretary of Veteran Affairs visited Battle Creek’s Medical Center Tuesday.
Robert Wilkie’s visit focused on the VA’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the quality of care veterans are receiving during the medically demanding time. The secretary says he’s proud of the role the Battle Creek VA has played so far during the pandemic.
Wilkie says the VA has 14,000 beds across the country available for sick patients.
