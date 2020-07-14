(CBS DETROIT) – Many state employees will be required to renew their union membership every year under a new ruling.
Also by 2022 union agency fees will not be taken out of employees checks for refusal to pay due deductions.
The Michigan Civil Service Commission approved the ruling Monday, opposing Governor Gretchen Whitmer and several union members. Some lawmakers say the ruling takes away workers’ rights to decide if they want to re-join a union or not.
